Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden and become the eighth set of brothers to play for the U.S. national team. A 19-year-old midfielder, Aaronson transferred to Eintracht Frankfurt from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union at the start of the year, then went to Dubai with his new club for 10 days of training. The younger brother of Leeds midfielder, Aaronson then headed to the U.S. to join the American national team for a possible debut in an exhibition against Serbia on Wednesday night under interim coach Anthony Hudson.

