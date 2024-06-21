Paxten Aaronson extends contract with Frankfurt through 2027-28, loaned to Utrecht for 2024-25

American midfielder Paxten Aaronson has extended his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt through the 2027-28 season and was loaned to Utrecht in the Netherlands for 2024-25. Aaronson, who turns 21 in August, made his debut with Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union in 2021 and joined Frankfurt in January 2023. He made seven Bundesliga appearances in the second half of the 2022-23 season and seven in the first half of 2023-24. He was loaned to Vitesse in the Netherlands on Feb. 1 for the remainder of this past season and scored four goals in 14 Eredivisie appearances, all of them starts.

