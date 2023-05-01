Pavs back for Stars going into 2nd round vs. 2nd-year Kraken

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski appears set to return for the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs. The Stars host Game 1 against second-year Seattle on Tuesday night. The 38-year-old Pavelski missed the last five games in the opening round against Minnesota while in concussion protocol from a hit in the series opener two weeks ago. The Stars wrapped up their opening round in Game 6 on Friday night. Seattle eliminated defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado in Game 7 on Sunday. The Stars and Kraken played three times over 11 days in March. The road team won all three, two in overtime.

