Pavon makes a field goal with 6 seconds left as Sam Houston beats Texas State 40-39 at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Pavon narrowly made a 24-yard field goal with six seconds remaining for Sam Houston’s first lead of the game and the Bearkats held on for a 40-39 win over Texas State. Sam Houston fell behind 22-0 in the first quarter, 32-21 at the break and 39-21 with 11:57 remaining in the third quarter. Then the Bearkats defense took over. Sam Houston made two straight fourth-down stops — both leading to touchdown drives to get within 39-34. The Bobcats elected to punt on their next possession, but it only went 36 yards and Sam Houston moved down the field for Pavon’s 46-yard field goal. Mason Shipley, who made a 60-yard field goal earlier in the game, missed a 36-yard field goal with 6:49 remaining in the fourth.

