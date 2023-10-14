Pavon keeps lead at the Spanish Open. Rahm struggling at 9 shots back

MADRID (AP) — Matthieu Pavon has kept his lead of the Spanish Open to enter the final round with a two-stroke advantage. The No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm (67) is tied for 34th and nine shots back as he struggles to defend his title won last year when Pavon finished runner-up. Pavon hit a 5-under 66 Saturday after making six birdies to go with one bogey at the Club de Campo Villa in Madrid to double his overall lead at the end of the third round. The French player has led since his opening 63 and is now 16 under after 54 holes. The 30-year-old Pavon is searching for his first European Tour victory.

