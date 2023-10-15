Pavon cruises to 1st European tour win at Spanish Open. Rahm rallies early and Siem flirts with 59

MADRID (AP) — Matthieu Pavon has earned his first European tour victory at a place close to home for him by fending off an early rally by Jon Rahm and a late charge by Marcel Siem to win the Spanish Open by four shots. The Frenchman closed with a 7-under 64 to finish at 23 under for the tournament in an emotional wire-to-wire victory in a country where his father used to play soccer professionally and in a city where his grandfather was born. Siem flirted with a 59 in a 10-under 61. Rahm birdied six of his first eight holes to move within three shots of the lead at one point.

