Pavia, Tiavaasue lead New Mexico State to fifth straight win, beating Middle Tennessee 13-7

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 220 yards, Ron Tiavaasue scored New Mexico’s only touchdown and the Aggies beat Middle Tennessee 13-7. Tiavaasue’s 1-yard score capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter. Ethan Albertson kicked a 26-yard field goal to end the half with the Aggies up 10-7, and his 38-yarder capped the scoring with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. Nicholas Vattiato drove the Blue Raiders 75 yards to the New Mexico 15-yard line, but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-9 to end the game.

