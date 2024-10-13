Pavia throws 2 touchdown passes, Vanderbilt tops error-prone Kentucky 20-13 for 2nd straight SEC win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for two touchdowns, Brock Taylor kicked two long field goals and Vanderbilt held off mistake-prone Kentucky 20-13 for its second consecutive Southeastern Conference victory. The Commodores never trailed in following up last week’s historic 40-35 victory over top-ranked Alabama and earned back-to-back SEC wins for the first time since beating Kentucky and Florida two years ago. Pavia threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to AJ Newberry on their first possession before adding a tiebreaking 18-yard scoring pass to Richie Hoskins with 13 seconds remaining before halftime. Taylor followed with field goals of 49 and 50 yards.

