Pavia, Thomas help New Mexico State cruise to 58-21 victory over Western Illinois

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns, Star Thomas added 96 yards rushing and a pair of scores and New Mexico State rolled to a 58-21 victory over Western Illinois in a season opener. Pavia was 16-of-20 passing including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Childress and an 80-yarder to Jonathan Brady, each in the third quarter. Brady finished with 102 yards receiving on four catches.

