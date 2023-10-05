Pavia leads New Mexico State to 34-17 victory over FIU

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help New Mexico State pull away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 victory over Florida International. Pavia raced 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 24-17 lead. NMSU forced a punt and Monte Watkins’ 32-yard run set up a 3-yard scoring run by Star Thomas for a 31-17 advantage with 10:35 left to play. Pavia completed 20 of 31 passes for 256 yards with one interception. Watkins had 89 yards on five carries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.