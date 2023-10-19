Pavia accounts for all four TDs in New Mexico State’s 28-7 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Diego Pavia ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes to Thomaz Whitford to propel New Mexico State to a 28-7 victory over UTEP. The Aggies (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA) turned their first two possessions of the second half into a two-touchdown lead. Pavia threw a 6-yard pass to Whitford for the first score and followed that with a 41-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 advantage. Pavia and Whitford teamed up for a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring. Kevin Hurley’s 1-yard plunge for UTEP (2-6, 1-3) was the only score of the second quarter and tied the game at halftime.

