Pavelski’s OT goal gives Stars 5-4 win after allowing 3 short-handed tallies to Flyers

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored 2:12 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars beat Philadelphia 5-4 on Saturday night, overcoming three short-handed goals for their seventh consecutive victory over the Flyers.

Wyatt Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 36 shots for the win in the first start of the season for goalie Jake Oettinger’s backup.

Travis Konecny scored two of the three short-handed goals for the Flyers, with the third coming from Sean Walker to tie the score with about seven minutes remaining. Joel Farabee had the only even-strength goal for the Flyers, and Noah Cates had two assists. Samuel Ersson, also making his season debut, had 21 saves.

The three short-handed goals were the most in the NHL since Calgary in 2018, and the most the Stars have allowed since moving to Dallas in 1993.

Benn scored to give Dallas a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, and Cam York was called for interference less than a minute later.

Konecny pulled the Flyers within a goal about a minute into the penalty, and Walker scored on a rush after Matt Duchene’s stick broke on a slap shot, leading to a rush the other direction.

The first short-handed goal from Konecny got Philadelphia even at 2-2 late in the first period, and came on the other York penalty, for tripping.

Not long after Ersson made a glove save on a point-blank shot from Hintz in overtime, Pavelski won a faceoff in front of Ersson, took a pass from Johnston and beat the goalie with a backhand shot.

The ceremonial puck drop honored former Stars coach Ken Hitchcock and goalie Ed Belfour, who are set for induction into the club’s hall of fame Sunday. They were together when Dallas won the 1999 Stanley Cup.

Hitchcock and Belfour, nicknamed “The Eagle,” were also part of a three-year stretch that included consecutive President’s Trophy titles for the league’s best regular-season record in 1998-99 and another run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2000, when New Jersey won the title.

