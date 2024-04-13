Paurova becomes eighth Oregon State player to enter the portal

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman guard Dominika Paurova became the eighth Oregon State player to enter the transfer portal after the Beavers’ run to the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament. Paurova, a 6-foot-1 guard from Czech Republic, became a key player for the Beavers during the second half of the season. She announced her decision Friday on social media. A day earlier, the Beavers lost Associated Press third-team All-America center Reagan Beers to the portal as the team braces for the dissolution of the Pac-12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.