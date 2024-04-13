Paurova becomes eighth Oregon State player to enter the portal

By The Associated Press
Oregon State guard Dominika Paurova (3) looks to pass against the Notre Dame during the second half of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hans Pennink]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman guard Dominika Paurova became the eighth Oregon State player to enter the transfer portal after the Beavers’ run to the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament. Paurova, a 6-foot-1 guard from Czech Republic, became a key player for the Beavers during the second half of the season. She announced her decision Friday on social media. A day earlier, the Beavers lost Associated Press third-team All-America center Reagan Beers to the portal as the team braces for the dissolution of the Pac-12.

