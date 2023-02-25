Paul’s lead trimmed to 1 shot by Siem at Indian Open

NEW DELHI (AP) — Yannik Paul’s lead at the Hero Indian Open has been trimmed from five shots to one after the third round of the European tour event in New Delhi. Paul shot a 1-under 71 to move to 11 under overall. He is one ahead of fellow German Marcel Siem. Siem birdied his last two holes for a 67 that put him in the final group on Sunday as he goes in search of his fifth European tour title and first since 2014. Paul’s only previous title came at the Mallorca Open last year. Dutch golfer Joost Luiten shot a 68 and was three strokes off the lead.

