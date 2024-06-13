Paulo Fonseca named AC Milan coach and tasked with challenging Serie A champ Inter

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Fonseca has been hired as AC Milan’s coach and charged with forming a more competitive challenge to city rival and Serie A champion Inter Milan. Fonseca signed a three-year contract. Fonseca replaces Stefano Pioli after Pioli left the club at the end of the recent season after a nearly five-year stint that included the 2022 Serie A title. Milan finished second in Serie A last season but was a distant 19 points behind Inter. Milan was routed by Inter 5-1 in the derby in September and lost the second meeting 2-1 in April. Fonseca coached Roma from 2019-21 and then was at Lille.

