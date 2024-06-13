Paulo Fonseca named AC Milan coach and tasked with challenging Serie A champ Inter

By The Associated Press
FILE - Lille's head coach Paulo Fonseca gestures during the Europa Conference League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Lille and Sturm Graz, at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Fonseca was hired as AC Milan’s coach on Thursday, June 13, 2024, and charged with forming a more competitive challenge to city rival and Serie A champion Inter Milan. (AP Photo/Matthieu Mirville, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthieu Mirville]

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Fonseca has been hired as AC Milan’s coach and charged with forming a more competitive challenge to city rival and Serie A champion Inter Milan. Fonseca signed a three-year contract. Fonseca replaces Stefano Pioli after Pioli left the club at the end of the recent season after a nearly five-year stint that included the 2022 Serie A title. Milan finished second in Serie A last season but was a distant 19 points behind Inter. Milan was routed by Inter 5-1 in the derby in September and lost the second meeting 2-1 in April. Fonseca coached Roma from 2019-21 and then was at Lille.

