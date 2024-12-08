Paulius Murauskas hits 6 3s, scores 28 to help Saint Mary’s beat Utah 72-63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paulius Murauskas hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, both career highs, Augustas Marciulionis added 10 points and eight assists and Saint Mary’s beat Utah 72-63. Gabe Madsen scored the final seven points in a 13-0 run that trimmed Utah’s deficit to six with 13 minutes left and Caleb Lohner’s layup made it 57-55 with 4:05 to play. Marauskas hit a 3-pointer 8 seconds later and was fouled as he hit another with 1:57 left before the and-1 free throw pushed the lead to seven and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Madsen led Utah (6-2) with 15 points and Miro Little added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Utes had their 11-game home win streak snapped.

