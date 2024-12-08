Paulius Murauskas hits 6 3s, scores 28 to help Saint Mary’s beat Utah 72-63

By The Associated Press
Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas (23) defends against Utah forward Ezra Ausar (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paulius Murauskas hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, both career highs, Augustas Marciulionis added 10 points and eight assists and Saint Mary’s beat Utah 72-63. Gabe Madsen scored the final seven points in a 13-0 run that trimmed Utah’s deficit to six with 13 minutes left and Caleb Lohner’s layup made it 57-55 with 4:05 to play. Marauskas hit a 3-pointer 8 seconds later and was fouled as he hit another with 1:57 left before the and-1 free throw pushed the lead to seven and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Madsen led Utah (6-2) with 15 points and Miro Little added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Utes had their 11-game home win streak snapped.

