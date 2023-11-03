Paulino, one of the few track and field stars at Pan American Games, wins 2 gold medals

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Dominican sprinter Marileidy Paulino easily won the women’s 200-meter race in 22.74 seconds at the Pan American Games on a cold evening in Santiago, Chile. That is half the distance she ran at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to get a silver medal that made her a hero at home. Cuba’s Yunisleidy Garcia got the silver and Brazil’s Ana de Jesus was third. One of the favorites for gold at the Paris Olympics, the Dominican chose to race in a distance that is not her favorite, hoping that could improve her start and acceleration.

