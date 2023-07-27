Paula Reto the surprise leader at Evian Championship after 1st round

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Paula Reto has eight birdies as she cards a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship. The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66. They are Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai, who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on. Reto has only won one tournament on the LPGA Tour and never placed higher than 18th at a major. Her only blemish in her opening round was a bogey on the 11th hole at the Évian Resort Golf Club.

