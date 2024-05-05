Paula Badosa says she and Stefanos Tsitsipas are no longer a love match. The tennis power couple has broken up. Badosa wrote on social media Sunday that the pair decided to amicably part ways after being a couple since last year. Badosa is a 26-year-old who was born in New York City but represents Spain and has been ranked as high as No. 2. She is currently No. 101 after a series of injuries that have limited her tournament appearances lately. Tsitsipas is a 25-year-old from Greece who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is now No. 7 and twice was a major finalist.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.