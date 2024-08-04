Paula Badosa of Spain wins DC Open for 1st victory in return from back injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paula Badosa of Spain won the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Sunday for her first victory following a back injury, beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a rain-interrupted match. The 26-year-old Badosa, ranked as high as No. 2 in the world, was sidelined six months last year because of a stress fracture. She has four WTA Tour victories, also winning in 2021 at Belgrade and Indian Wells and in January 2002 in Sydney. On Saturday, Bouzkova rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 after a long weather delay in the third set. In the men’s final, fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda faceed 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the men’s final, with both looking for their first ATP Tour title.

