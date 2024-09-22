Paul Skenes strikes out 9 and pitches 2-hit ball through 5 innings as Pirates stop Reds 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out nine and pitched two-hit ball through five innings, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Skenes (11-3) recorded his 16th game with seven or more strikeouts, surpassing Larry McWilliams (1983) for seventh-most by a Pirates starter in a season. In three starts against the Reds, the 22-year-old right-hander has allowed one earned run with 25 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Skenes lowered his ERA to 1.99 on Sunday, the second-lowest through 22 career starts behind Steve Roger’s 1.95 ERA in 1973-74 with the Montreal Expos.

Oneil Cruz hit his 21st homer in the first inning and Nick Yorke’s first career homer off Fernando Cruz in the fifth inning gave the Pirates a two-run lead. Pittsburgh won by shutout for the 12th time this season.

Hunter Greene (9-5) made his first start since having his season interrupted by right elbow soreness in mid-August. He pitched three innings and allowed a run on two hits with four strikeouts.

The Reds lost by shutout for the 14th time this season.

Former Reds closer Aroldis Chapman stuck out two batters in the ninth and earned his 11th save.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA) will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Reds: RHP Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61) will face the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a two-game set on Tuesday.

