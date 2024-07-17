Paul Skenes says `I feel like I’m one of them’ after hitless inning against All-Stars

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Paul Skenes became the fifth rookie to start an All-Star Game, retiring Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge for the National League in a hitless first inning. The 22-year-old right-hander, who has just 11 big league appearances, started Kwan with a 98.2 mph four-seamer and retired the major league batting leader on a 99.9 mph pitch with an 0-2 count that Kwan popped up. Henderson hit a weak comebacker on a 93.5 mph sinker and Juan Soto worked out a seven-pitch walk. Aaron Judge grounded into a forceout on the next pitch. The American League went on to a 5-3 win over the National League.

