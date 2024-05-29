Paul Skenes dominant as Pirates salvage doubleheader split by routing Tigers 10-2

DETROIT (AP) — Paul Skenes struck out nine and earned his second career victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates salvaged a doubleheader split with a 10-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Skenes (2-0), making his fourth major league start, gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. Skenes has 30 strikeouts in 22 innings and a 2.45 ERA.

Andrew McCutchen had a three-run homer in the third inning for his 1,600th career hit. McCutchen had three hits and a walk while driving in four runs. Nick Gonzales also had three hits, including a solo homer.

Tigers starter Keider Montero (0-1), making his major league debut, gave up four runs and five hits while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. Montero got the promotion from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day.

Matt Vierling hit his fourth homer in three games for Detroit, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling is greeted at home plate after a three-run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio

McCutchen’s homer off Montero’s curveball gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead. Gonzales homered in the fourth. The Pirates added six runs over the final four innings.

In the opener, Vierling had a three-run homer and drove in four runs in Detroit’s 8-0 victory. Tarik Skubal bounced back from his only loss this season by holding the Pirates to three singles and a walk in seven innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: Left-hander Martin Perez (groin) was placed on the 15-day injured list and catcher Joey Bart (thumb) was placed on the 10-day IL. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was activated from the 10-day IL and went 0-for-2 in the opener. Catcher Grant Koch walked once and struck out three times in his major league debut after getting called up from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Tigers: Outfielder Kerry Carpenter (spine) was placed on the 10-day IL. Outfielder Akil Baddoo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and drove in a run in the second game.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Left-hander Bailey Falter (3-2, 3.55 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Friday night.

Tigers: Right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-4, 3.84 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Boston on Thursday night.

