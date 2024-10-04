Paul Pogba doping ban reduced from 4 years to 18 months

Paul Pogba has had his four-year ban for doping reduced to 18 months after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The ruling means the France World Cup winner will be free to resume his career in March 2025. CAS did not elaborate on the decision. The Juventus midfielder tested positive for testosterone in August last year and was then handed the maximum punishment by Italy’s anti-doping court. Pogba said at the time that “the verdict is incorrect” and appealed to the Switzerland-based CAS.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.