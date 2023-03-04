Paul outlasts fellow American Fritz, reaches Mexican final

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Tommy Paul defeated fellow American and longtime rival Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) in a three-hour marathon match Friday night and secured a spot in the Mexican Open final. Paul need nearly three-and-a-half hours to beat the third-seeded Fritz and became the third American to reach the final in Acapulco. He will face the winner of the late Friday semifinal between Denmark’s Hulger Rune and Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.