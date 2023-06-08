Paul, Norgaard share 1st-round lead at Scandinavian Mixed; Cheenglab the leading woman

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Yannik Paul of Germany and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark set the pace with 7-under 65s in the first round of the Scandinavian Mixed event as women and men played on the same course for one prize fund and trophy. The leading female player was Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand. She was in a four-person group a stroke off the lead after a round of 66. The co-sanctioned event on the men’s European tour and the Ladies European Tour features a field of 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups. Swedish player Linn Grant produced one of the big stories of 2022 by winning the tournament by nine strokes to become the first female winner of a European tour event.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.