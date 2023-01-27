Paul, McDonald on US Davis Cup team; Nainkin interim captain

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the man who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week. Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday, three weeks after Mardy Fish’s tenure as captain ended. Nainkin has been with the U.S. Tennis Association since 2004. He will be assisted against Uzbekistan by Dean Goldfine, who coached 20-year-old Ben Shelton during his quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. The other members of the U.S. roster are Denis Kudla, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. Kudla replaces Jenson Brooksby on the team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.