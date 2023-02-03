Paul, McDonald give US 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan in Davis Cup

LONDON (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald have given the United States a 2-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying. Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (6) after McDonald’s Davis Cup debut ended with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sergey Fomin on an indoor hard court in Tashkent. The best-of-five-match series finishes Saturday with one match in doubles followed by two in singles. The Americans can clinch a spot in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals if Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeat Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev in doubles. There are 12 Davis Cup qualifiers being played this weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.