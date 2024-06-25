Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup. Wonder no more. It took 1,985 games, 939 wins, four different franchises, a team relocation, three times getting fired — twice by Carolina alone — and a semi-retirement to get him to this moment, one he’d dreamed about for most of his 57 years walking the planet and had never experienced until now. He’s a champion.

