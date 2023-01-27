Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
FILE - Team Canada's Phil Esposito, left, raises arms after scoring goal against Soviet goalie Vladislav Tretiak, on ice, in the final game of the Summit Series in Moscow, Sept. 28, 1972. Cheering with Esposito are Canada's Ron Ellis, right, and Paul Henderson, third from right. Other Soviets are Vladimir Lutchenko (3) and Vladimir Vikulov (18). Henderson, a former NHLer who will always be remembered for scoring the decisive goal in clinching Canada its Summit Series win over Russia some 50 years ago, will get more recognition on Saturday, when he'll celebrate his 80th birthday with a ceremonial puck drop before Cansius' game against Niagara. Henderson's grandson, Alton McDermott, is a left wing for Canisius. (AP Photo/TASS, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Henderson has become a fixture at Canisius College hockey games in Buffalo, New York, where the former NHL player roots on his grandson from the stands in relative anonymity. In Canada, Henderson is best known for scoring what might be the nation’s most iconic hockey goal in helping his country clinch the 1972 Summit Series over the Soviet Union. In Buffalo, he’s known by his grandson Alton McDermott as simply `grampy.’ Henderson on Saturday will get to celebrate his 80th birthday by taking part in a ceremonial faceoff with McDermott by his side.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.