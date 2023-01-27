Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Paul Henderson has become a fixture at Canisius College hockey games in Buffalo, New York, where the former NHL player roots on his grandson from the stands in relative anonymity. In Canada, Henderson is best known for scoring what might be the nation’s most iconic hockey goal in helping his country clinch the 1972 Summit Series over the Soviet Union. In Buffalo, he’s known by his grandson Alton McDermott as simply `grampy.’ Henderson on Saturday will get to celebrate his 80th birthday by taking part in a ceremonial faceoff with McDermott by his side.

