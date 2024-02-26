Paul George sits out for Clippers against Kings with left knee soreness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George is sitting out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Sacramento Kings. He missed his fourth game of the season with left knee soreness. George is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Norman Powell is going to make his first start of the season in George’s place. Powell was initially listed as questionable because of a right ankle sprain which kept him out of Friday’s game at Memphis. Powell is averaging 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.