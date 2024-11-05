Paul George set to make 76ers debut after missing 5 games because of knee injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George was set to make his Philadelphia 76ers debut Monday night against the Phoenix Suns are missing the first five games of the season because of a knee injury. The nine-time All-Star injured his left knee during exhibition play. He was activated from the injured list Monday night. The 34-year-old George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia after five seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.

