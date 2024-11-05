Paul George returns from knee injury to make 76ers debut, scoring 15 points in loss to Suns

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, left, drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George played his first game for the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night after missing the first five with a knee injury, and called his performance “rusty.” He scored 15 points in 32 minutes, but missed a potential tying shot in the 76ers’ 118-116 loss to Phoenix. The 34-year-old George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia — off to a 1-5 start — after five seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.

