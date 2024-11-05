Paul George returns from knee injury to make 76ers debut, scoring 15 points in loss to Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George played his first game for the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night after missing the first five with a knee injury, and called his performance “rusty.” He scored 15 points in 32 minutes, but missed a potential tying shot in the 76ers’ 118-116 loss to Phoenix. The 34-year-old George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia — off to a 1-5 start — after five seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers.

