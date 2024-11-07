Paul George gets booed in his return to LA for the 1st time since leaving Clippers to join 76ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Paul George was booed in his return to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the Clippers last summer for the Philadelphia 76ers. Fans booed George when he was introduced at Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ new arena that wasn’t close to being full. They got vocal each time he touched the ball in the opening minutes, and he responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled the Sixers into an early tie. George was playing just his second game of the season after a left knee injury kept him out. The Clippers honored him with a tribute video in the first quarter and George waved to acknowledge the polite applause.

