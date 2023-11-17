Paul George fined $35,000 by NBA for ref criticism. He said Clippers were “against the extra three”

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for saying the referees were “awful” and that the Clippers played against “the extra three” in their loss in Denver. George scored a season-high 35 points in the Nuggets’ 111-108 victory in the In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, then took aim at the officiating. He said he was constantly getting hit on his shots. The NBA said Thursday the amount of the fine was based in part on George’s history of public criticism of the officiating.

