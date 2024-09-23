Paul Broadhurst holds on to win at Pebble Beach for 2nd PGA Tour Champions title of the year

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Paul Broadhurst has won the PGA Tour Champions tournament at Pebble Beach. Broadhurst shot a 64 on Saturday in the Pure Insurance Championship for a five-shot lead. And then it was a matter of the 59-year-old Englishman hanging on. Alex Cejka gave him something to think about when he shot a 64. Broadhurst only led by two shots coming down the stretch. But he made a tough par save on the par-3 17th and a birdie at the 18th gave him a 72 and a three-shot win over Cejka. Broadhurst has two PGA Tour Champions wins this year.

