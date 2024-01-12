Paul Blackburn and Seth Brown agree to 1-year contracts with the A’s, avoiding arbitration

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Paul Blackburn and outfielder Seth Brown have agreed to one-year contracts with the Oakland Athletics. Both players avoided salary arbitration with the team. Blackburn, an All-Star in 2022, gets $3.45 million after earning $1.9 million last season. Brown’s deal is for $2.6 million plus potential award bonuses, a substantial raise from the $730,000 he made in 2023. Blackburn and Brown were the only two Oakland players still eligible for arbitration this winter. Brown batted .222 with 14 home runs and 52 RBIs over 91 games last season. Blackburn went 4-7 with a 4.43 ERA and a career-high 104 strikeouts.

