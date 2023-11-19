Paul Azinger out as NBC golf analyst as 5-year contract not renewed

Paul Azinger is out as the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports. A statement from his manager said only the golf and media landscape is changing and Azinger and NBC are parting ways when the contract ends. The departure is sudden. Azinger’s last appearance was the Ryder Cup and he didn’t even know it. He was supposed to do the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first weekend in December. NBC now has parted ways with three of its most notable voices in the last calendar year as part of its regular broadcast team — Azinger, Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

