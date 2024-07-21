Paul Arriola’s PK goal in stoppage time gives Dallas 1-1 draw with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Paul Arriola scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and FC Dallas rallied for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution. Arriola took the PK, scoring his third goal of the season for Dallas (8-11-6) after Tarik Scott drew a foul on New England defender Henry Kessler. Neither team found the net until an own goal by Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari in the 65th minute staked the Revolution (7-14-2) to a 1-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.