Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his No. 16 jersey

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have retired Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey. They hung it in the rafters of their arena alongside the No. 24 worn by Kobe Bryant. The two teamed up to reach three straight NBA Finals and to win two championships after Gasol joined the Lakers in 2008. The Spanish 7-footer says he was overwhelmed with emotions about his seven years with the Lakers. Gasol’s versatile game complemented Bryant’s scoring prowess perfectly when Gasol decided to be a supporting player. The two also formed a deep off-court friendship that endured to Bryant’s death.

