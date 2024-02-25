Patty Tavatanakit wins LPGA Thailand by one stroke

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit held off a fast-finishing Albane Valenzuela to clinch the LPGA Thailand by one stroke. The 24-year-old Bangkok native showcased her prowess with a brilliant approach shot to tap in an easy birdie on the final hole to card a final round 67, finishing at 21 under-par-267 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. Tavatanakit has been riding a wave of success, having triumphed at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia seven days ago. Valenzuela from Switzerland carded a brilliant 63, including an eagle on the fifth hole and seven birdies.

