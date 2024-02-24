Patty Tavatanakit takes a 3-stroke lead after three rounds of her home LPGA event in Thailand

By The Associated Press
Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand watches her shot on the second tee during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament in Pattaya, southern Thailand, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kittinun Rodsupan]

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament. Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok. Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place while Hye Jin-choi and Emily Kristine Pedersen shot 65s and were tied for third with Hyo Joo-kim, who shot 69 Saturday. Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was in a group tied for sixth, five strokes behind the leader.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.