Patty Tavatanakit takes a 3-stroke lead after three rounds of her home LPGA event in Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament. Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok. Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place while Hye Jin-choi and Emily Kristine Pedersen shot 65s and were tied for third with Hyo Joo-kim, who shot 69 Saturday. Brooke Henderson shot 68 and was in a group tied for sixth, five strokes behind the leader.

