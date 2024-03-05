Patty Mills will sign with Heat for remainder of season, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran point guard Patty Mills has agreed to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday. The Heat will waive injured guard Dru Smith to make room for Mills on the roster, according to the person. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has yet to publicly announce the moves.

