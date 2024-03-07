Patty Mills once beat the Heat in the NBA Finals. He’s looking to make amends in Miami now

MIAMI (AP) — Patty Mills still remembers being upset when Miami beat San Antonio in the 2013 NBA Finals. And he knows Heat fans probably haven’t forgiven him for his role in the Spurs topping the Heat the following season in the title-series rematch. Mills is hoping to win those fans over now. The newest member of the Heat was with the team in Dallas on Thursday for his first game in a Miami uniform, after being signed one day earlier to a deal for the remainder of the season. At 35, he believes he can still bring plenty to a contender.

