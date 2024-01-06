Patterson’s 2 FTs with 1.7 seconds left lift Charlotte to 70-68 win over No. 17 Florida Atlantic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson scored 16 points and made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left as Charlotte defeated No. 17 Florida Atlantic 70-68 on Saturday for its first home win against an AP Top 25 opponent in 14 years. Igor Milicic Jr. added 13 points for the 49ers, who squandered a 17-point second-half lead before surging ahead late. Johnell Davis had 20 points and Nick Boyd had 19 for Florida Atlantic, which has lost two of its last three.

