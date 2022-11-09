Patterson on Texas side trying to spoil TCU’s perfect record

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Gary Patterson could now play a key role in spoiling what has been a perfect season so far for fourth-ranked TCU. Patterson had as good a run as any Big 12 coach in whipping Texas over the past decade while still in purple. But he’s now in burnt orange against the team he led to its last undefeated season in 2010. The 9-0 Frogs play Saturday at No. 18 Texas, where Patterson is in a non-coaching role as a special assistant for Steve Sarkisian. TCU won seven of the past 10 games in the series with Patterson as its coach.

