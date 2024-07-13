Patten and Heliovaara save 3 match points to win men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Unseeded Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara have saved three match points in the second set before beating Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (11-9) in the men’s doubles final at Wimbledon for their first Grand Slam title. Heliovaara became the first Finnish man to win the Wimbledon doubles on Saturday. He sank to his knees in tears after he and Patten converted their second match point. He then put his head on his partner’s shoulder, still sobbing, as they sat in their chairs and waited for the trophy presentation.

