Pats set to begin anew under coach Jerod Mayo, a new QB and rebuilt roster in 2024

The Patriots begin a new era in 2024 after parting ways with Bill Belichick after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. Team owner Robert Kraft moved quickly, handing the job to former player and assistant Jerod Mayo. He begins the rebuilding process following a dismal 4-13 finish in 2023. He has brought a new energy and feel to the sideline, a much-needed change after Belichick led the Patriots to just one playoff appearance following Tom Brady’s final season with the team in 2019. But with questions surrounding the readiness of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, along with a shaky offensive line and several key injuries, it will be tough for this team to make significant improvement.

