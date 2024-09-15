Pats play well, but fall short in 23-20 OT loss to Seahawks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Coach Jerod Mayo and quarterback Jacoby Brissett believe the New England Patriots were only a few plays away from a 2-0 start to the season not many expected from them. After opening with a 16-10 win at Cincinnati, the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 in overtime on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.