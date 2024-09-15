Pats play well, but fall short in 23-20 OT loss to Seahawks

By BRENDAN McGAIR The Associated Press
New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, right, is brought down by Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins, left, in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Coach Jerod Mayo and quarterback Jacoby Brissett believe the New England Patriots were only a few plays away from a 2-0 start to the season not many expected from them. After opening with a 16-10 win at Cincinnati, the Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 in overtime on Sunday.

