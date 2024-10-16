Pats owner Robert Kraft headlines the list of 25 contributors up for Hall of Fame consideration

Six-time Super Bowl-winning owner Robert Kraft and three of the key figures around the rise of “Monday Night Football” were picked among the 25 candidates in the contributor category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The names of the candidates released Wednesday came after a Blue Ribbon committee cut the list down from the original 47 people. It will be reduced to nine candidates in about two weeks and eventually there will be one finalist who will be grouped with one coaching candidate and three seniors candidates for consideration by the full selection committee for the Hall early next year.

